TDH reports 121 new COVID cases, 8 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 121 new COVID-19 cases, eight new deaths, and 200 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.
Note: The Tennessee Department of Health did not post updated COVID-19 numbers on Monday.
Vaccinations
As of today, 233,663 people, or about 46.2% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.
With today’s update, Washington County has surpassed the 55% fully vaccinated mark.
There were 1,299 new vaccinations over the past week, about the same as the previous seven-day period but down 39% from about a month ago.
New Cases
New cases reported today by county: Carter +11, Greene +18, Hawkins +15, Johnson +8, Sullivan +52, Unicoi +5, and Washington +12.
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 822 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,099 new cases.
There have been 89,288 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Community Spread Rate
All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.
Cases Among School-Aged Children
Over the past week, there have been 121 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 15% of all new cases reported during that period of time.
As of today, new cases among school-aged children are down 19% from a week ago and down 71% from a month ago.
New Deaths
New deaths reported today by county: Sullivan +7 and Washington +1.
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 22 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 23 deaths were reported.
There have been 1,486 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Active Cases
The TDH reported 1,386 active cases in Northeast Tennessee. The last time active cases were this low: Aug. 2.
All seven counties saw a decrease in active cases over the past seven days.
COVID-19 in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,055 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,276,257 cases.
The health department also reported 61 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,243 deaths.
There are currently 14,804 active cases in Tennessee, down 1,155 from yesterday.
Health officials have reported 1,245,210 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.
The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Northeast Tennessee
Total cases: 89,288 (121)
Inactive/recovered: 86,416 (200)
Deaths: 1,486 (8)
Active cases: 1,386 (-87)
Carter County
Total cases: 10,522 (+11)
Inactive/recovered: 10,159 (+29)
Deaths: 215 (0)
Active cases: 148 (-18)
Greene County
Total cases: 13,615 (+18)
Inactive/recovered: 13,095 (+49)
Deaths: 241 (0)
Active cases: 279 (-31)
Hawkins County
Total cases: 10,199 (+15)
Inactive/recovered: 9,865 (+18)
Deaths: 167 (0)
Active cases: 167 (-3)
Johnson County
Total cases: 3,552 (+8)
Inactive/recovered: 3,441 (+5)
Deaths: 48 (0)
Active cases: 63 (+3)
Sullivan County
Total cases: 26,681 (+52)
Inactive/recovered: 25,794 (+66)
Deaths: 424 (+7)
Active cases: 463 (-21)
Unicoi County
Total cases: 3,139 (+5)
Inactive/recovered: 3,033 (+2)
Deaths: 65 (0)
Active cases: 41 (+3)
Washington County
Total cases: 21,580 (+12)
Inactive/recovered: 21,029 (+31)
Deaths: 326 (+1)
Active cases: 225 (-20)