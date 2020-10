TDH reports 121 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in Northeast Tennessee on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 195,220 confirmed cases and 8,479 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, an increase of 2,489 total cases since Sunday.

The health department also announced 2,489 confirmed deaths, 815 current hospitalizations, and 185,221 recovered or inactive cases. More than three million coronavirus tests have been logged.

On Sunday, TDH reported 192,906 confirmed cases and 2,469 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 203,699 as of October 5, 2020 including 2,597 deaths, 815 current hospitalizations and 185,221 inactive/recovered. Percent positive for today is 6.26%. For the full report with additional data, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/PTiUEp9MCZ — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 5, 2020

No new deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

TDH reported 121 new cases locally: 28 in Sullivan County, 24 in Washington County, 23 in Hawkins County, 16 each in Carter and Greene counties, 12 in Johnson County, and two in Unicoi County.

With the record number of tests, we had about 121 new cases to report today. Not a record by any means, but it's on the higher side of new daily increases if we compare it to the trend (84.2).



The daily positivity rate remains below 10%. pic.twitter.com/7fER5TTcte — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) October 5, 2020

The state health department also reported 56 new recovered or inactive cases in our area.

There are currently 887 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 822 on Sunday.

You can see here that Sullivan County has passed Washington County for the highest number of active cases in the region. Johnson County has been dropping for the past few days, but remains the county with the 3rd highest number of active cases. pic.twitter.com/c9wJiKGC0S — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) October 5, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,233

Inactive/recovered: 1,134

Deaths: 29

Active cases: 70 (+7)

Greene County

Total cases: 1,230

Inactive/recovered: 1,086

Deaths: 48

Active cases: 96 (+13)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 893

Inactive/recovered: 777

Deaths: 22

Active cases: 94 (+15)

Johnson County

Total cases: 783

Inactive/recovered: 680

Deaths: 3

Active cases: 100 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 2,395

Inactive/recovered: 2,095

Deaths: 35

Active cases: 265 (+23)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 297

Inactive/recovered: 283

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 13 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 2,512

Inactive/recovered: 2,225

Deaths: 38

Active cases: 249 (+7)