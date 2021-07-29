TDH reports 121 new cases, 1 new death in NETN Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 121 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 48 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 196,058 people, or about 38.77% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +9, Greene +26, Hawkins +17, Johnson +8, Sullivan +25, Unicoi +4, and Washington +32.

This is the third consecutive day of triple-digit new cases.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 623 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 335 new cases.

As of today, the region is averaging 68.4 new cases per day, the highest since May 18.

There have been 59,095 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

One new death was reported Thursday in Greene County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported four new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, two deaths were reported.

There have been 1,097 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +5, Greene +19, Hawkins +13, Johnson +7, Sullivan +7, Unicoi +3, and Washington +18.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +40, Greene +68, Hawkins +43, Johnson +9, Sullivan +110, Unicoi +16, and Washington +107.

There are currently 861 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 72 cases from yesterday.

The last time active cases were this high: May 9.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,677 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 891,331 cases.

The health department also reported eight new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,730 deaths.

There are currently 16,876 active cases in Tennessee, up 1,868 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 861,725 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 59,095 (121)

Inactive/recovered: 57,137 (48)

Deaths: 1,097 (1)

Active cases: 861 (72)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,890 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 6,649 (+4)

Deaths: 163 (0)

Active cases: 78 (+5)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,226 (+26)

Inactive/recovered: 7,930 (+6)

Deaths: 160 (+1)

Active cases: 136 (+19)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,493 (+17)

Inactive/recovered: 6,275 (+4)

Deaths: 115 (0)

Active cases: 103 (+13)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,487 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 2,425 (+1)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 23 (+7)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,727 (+25)

Inactive/recovered: 17,150 (+18)

Deaths: 315 (0)

Active cases: 262 (+7)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,096 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 2,025 (+1)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 21 (+3)

Washington County

Total cases: 15,176 (+32)

Inactive/recovered: 14,683 (+14)

Deaths: 255 (0)

Active cases: 238 (+18)