TDH reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 138,015 confirmed cases and 2,829 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 1,669 total cases since Thursday.

The health department also announced 1,508 confirmed deaths, 6,255 hospitalizations, and 102,686 recoveries. More than 1.9 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

With 61 new total deaths reported Friday, Tennessee logged its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic began.

On Thursday, TDH reported 136,476 confirmed cases and 1,447 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for TN is 140,844 as of August 21, 2020 including 1,549 deaths, 6,255 hospitalizations and 102,686 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 7.32%.] For additional data, including the weekly long-term care facility report: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/e9H3dbKn6K — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 21, 2020

TDH reported 12 new deaths in Northeast Tennessee on Friday: five in Carter County; two each in Hawkins and Washington counties; and one each in Greene, Sullivan, and Unicoi counties.

The department also reported 105 new cases: 45 in Sullivan; 17 in Washington; 16 in Greene; nine in Hawkins; and six each in Carter, Johnson, and Unicoi counties.

Deaths on August 21 by county:



Carter: 5

Greene: 1

Hawkins: 2

Sullivan: 1

Unicoi: 1

Washington: 2 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 21, 2020

There are 105 new COVID-19 cases in NETN today.



Carter: 6

Greene: 16

Hawkins:9

Johnson: 6

Sullivan: 45

Unicoi: 6

Washington: 17



the 14-day trend is down to about 104 new cases per day (down from about 121 on Monday). pic.twitter.com/SIVRUNcZEA — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 21, 2020

Sixty new recoveries were reported: 23 in Greene, 20 in Sullivan, six each in Johnson and Washington, three in Carter, and one each in Hawkins and Unicoi counties.

There are currently 2,891 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 2,858 cases on Thursday.

Active cases went up in the region for the first time after decreasing for four days. They now sit at 2,891 active cases, which is still lower than they were on Monday (3,075)



Active cases dropped by 236 through Thursday before rising by 33 today. pic.twitter.com/raiaYFzxV0 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 21, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 694 cases / 14 deaths / 175 recoveries

Greene — 685 cases / 10 deaths / 213 recoveries

Hawkins — 622 cases / 12 deaths / 168 recoveries

Johnson — 372 cases / 1 death / 72 recoveries

Sullivan — 1,273 cases / 22 deaths / 986 recoveries

Unicoi — 201 cases / 1 death / 78 recoveries

Washington — 1,541 cases / 6 deaths / 739 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 505

Greene – 462

Hawkins – 442

Johnson – 299

Sullivan – 265

Unicoi – 122

Washington – 796

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.