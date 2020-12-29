TDH reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths in NETN as active cases drop by 350+

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 393 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths, and 734 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

Five new deaths were reported in Washington County, three in Sullivan County, two in Carter County, and one each in Greene and Hawkins counties.

New cases by county: Washington 118, Sullivan 102, Hawkins 55, Greene 52, Carter 46, Unicoi 15, Johnson 5.

Active cases declined to 4,703, down from 5,056 yesterday.

To date, there have been 37,078 cases and 634 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Statewide, the health department reported 4,797 new coronavirus cases and 122 new deaths.

There are currently 72,136 active cases in Tennessee, down from 77,679 yesterday.

Hospitalizations climbed further into record territory with 3,060 current COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in the state, up from yesterday’s all-time high of 2,983.

To date, there have been 572,589 cases, 6,710 deaths, 14,276 hospitalizations, and 493,743 inactive/recovered cases in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 572,589 as of December 29, 2020 including 6,710 deaths, 3,060 current hospitalizations and 493,743 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 22.57%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/ytLN2e1z2h — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 29, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 4,353 (+46)

Inactive/recovered: 3,709 (+59)

Deaths: 84 (+2)

Active cases: 560 (-15)

Greene County

Total cases: 5,423 (+52)

Inactive/recovered: 4,493 (+140)

Deaths: 91 (+1)

Active cases: 839 (-89)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 3,550 (+55)

Inactive/recovered: 2,941 (+92)

Deaths: 55 (+1)

Active cases: 554 (-38)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,763 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 1,637 (+23)

Deaths: 28 (0)

Active cases: 98 (-18)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 10,545 (+102)

Inactive/recovered: 9,163 (+204)

Deaths: 175 (+3)

Active cases: 1,207 (-105)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,418 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 1,184 (+22)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 195 (-7)

Washington County

Total cases: 10,026 (+118)

Inactive/recovered: 8,614 (+194)

Deaths: 162 (+5)

Active cases: 1,250 (-81)