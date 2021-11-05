TDH reports 119 new COVID cases, 4 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Friday

Northeast Tennessee’s new COVID-19 case rate is 54% higher than the state average and has remained flat the past week.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 119 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 113 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

New cases reported today by county: Carter+9, Greene +26, Hawkins +8, Johnson +11, Sullivan +30, Unicoi +1, and Washington +34.

Northeast Tennessee’s added 795 cases the past week, up slightly from 784 new cases reported the previous week.

The region’s “community spread rate” — the rolling seven-day average of new cases — stands at 157 up from 154 a week ago. That’s 54% higher than the state average of 102.

Johnson County has the state’s highest current spread rate, at 484. Greene’s rate of 220 ranks fifth-highest among Tennessee’s 95 counties and Washington, Sullivan and Hawkins counties rank 12th, 15th and 16th respectively.

All counties except Carter continue to have “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

The new deaths reported Friday included one each in Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan and Washington counties.

The region’s overall seven-day rate of 4.0 deaths per 100,000 population is almost double the state’s rate of 2.3.

Friday’s four reported deaths brings the region’s total to 1,511 since the pandemic began. That equates to 299 deaths per 100,000 population, which is 24% higher than the statewide rate of 242 deaths per 100,000.

Active cases Friday total 1,283, down slightly from 1,307 a week earlier. The increase comes from sharp rises in Washington and Johnson counties, while the other five counties have seen their active case totals decline.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,002 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,286,713 cases.

The health department also reported 29 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,509 deaths.

There are currently 11,329 active cases in Tennessee, down 209 from Thursday.

Health officials have reported 1,258,875 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.