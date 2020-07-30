TDH reports 119 new cases in Northeast Tennessee, no new deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 101,728 confirmed cases and 1,143 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, an increase of 2,049 total cases since Wednesday.

The health department also announced 996 confirmed deaths, 4,572 hospitalizations, and 64,234 recoveries. More than 1.4 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Wednesday, TDH reported 99,703 confirmed cases and 983 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 102,871 as of July 30, 2020 including 1,033 deaths, 4,572 hospitalizations and 64,234 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/J6nIfB72So — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 30, 2020

TDH reported 119 new cases in our area Thursday: 34 in Sullivan County, 30 in Washington County, 21 in Carter County, 13 in Hawkins County, 11 in Johnson County, eight in Greene County, and two in Unicoi County.

Forty-one new recoveries were reported: 25 in Sullivan County, eight in Washington County, four in Carter County, two in Hawkins County, and one each in Greene and Johnson counties.

No new deaths were reported in our area.

There are 1,615 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 1,537 active cases on Wednesday.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 354 cases / 4 deaths / 88 recoveries

Greene — 324 cases / 5 deaths / 128 recoveries

Hawkins — 267 cases / 3 deaths / 79 recoveries

Johnson — 92 cases / 40 recoveries

Sullivan — 684 cases / 7 deaths / 444 recoveries

Unicoi — 122 cases / 61 recoveries

Washington — 870 cases / 2 deaths / 237 recoveries

The percent positivity rate is officially over 5% for Northeast Tennessee counties today at 5.07%



For the day, 119 out of 1579 nests were positive, making for a 7.54% positivity rate for the day. pic.twitter.com/MrXMjDWFLm — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) July 30, 2020

