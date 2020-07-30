TDH reports 119 new cases in Northeast Tennessee, no new deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 101,728 confirmed cases and 1,143 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, an increase of 2,049 total cases since Wednesday.
The health department also announced 996 confirmed deaths, 4,572 hospitalizations, and 64,234 recoveries. More than 1.4 million coronavirus tests have been administered.
On Wednesday, TDH reported 99,703 confirmed cases and 983 confirmed deaths.
TDH reported 119 new cases in our area Thursday: 34 in Sullivan County, 30 in Washington County, 21 in Carter County, 13 in Hawkins County, 11 in Johnson County, eight in Greene County, and two in Unicoi County.
Forty-one new recoveries were reported: 25 in Sullivan County, eight in Washington County, four in Carter County, two in Hawkins County, and one each in Greene and Johnson counties.
No new deaths were reported in our area.
There are 1,615 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 1,537 active cases on Wednesday.
The following data was reported in local counties:
Carter — 354 cases / 4 deaths / 88 recoveries
Greene — 324 cases / 5 deaths / 128 recoveries
Hawkins — 267 cases / 3 deaths / 79 recoveries
Johnson — 92 cases / 40 recoveries
Sullivan — 684 cases / 7 deaths / 444 recoveries
Unicoi — 122 cases / 61 recoveries
Washington — 870 cases / 2 deaths / 237 recoveries
Active cases by county:
Carter – 262
Greene – 191
Hawkins – 185
Johnson – 52
Sullivan – 233
Unicoi – 61
Washington – 631
