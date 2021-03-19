TDH reports 118 new COVID cases, 1 new death in NETN on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 118 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 64 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

Note: The Tennessee Department of Health announced last week that it will no longer post coronavirus numbers during weekends. Instead, Saturday’s and Sunday’s numbers will be posted on Monday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +15, Greene +5, Hawkins +7, Johnson +2, Sullivan +48, Unicoi +2, and Washington +39.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 569 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 568 new cases.

There have been 51,040 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

One new death was reported in Hawkins County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported seven new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, six deaths were reported.

There have been 1,005 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +11, Greene -3, Hawkins -2, Johnson +2, Sullivan +19, Unicoi 0, and Washington +26.

There are currently 849 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 53 cases from yesterday. This marks the third day that the region’s active case count has increased, which is now at its highest level since the beginning of the month.

Six of the seven Northeast Tennessee counties in News Channel 11’s viewing area have seen an increase in active cases over the past seven days.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,997 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 798,621 cases.

The health department also reported 28 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,709 deaths.

There are currently 13,095 active cases in Tennessee, up 817 cases from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 773,817 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 798,621 as of March 19, 2021 including 11,709 deaths, 708 current hospitalizations and 773,817 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 6.07%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/OdnCKDNupN — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 19, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 51,040 (+118)

Inactive/recovered: 49,186 (+64)

Deaths: 1,005 (+1)

Active cases: 849 (53)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,083 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 5,864 (+4)

Deaths: 155 (0)

Active cases: 64 (+11)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,402 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 7,186 (+8)

Deaths: 149 (0)

Active cases: 67 (-3)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,417 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 5,210 (+8)

Deaths: 102 (+1)

Active cases: 105 (-2)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,194 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 2,140 (0)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 16 (+2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 14,983 (+48)

Inactive/recovered: 14,355 (+29)

Deaths: 279 (0)

Active cases: 349 (+19)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,849 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 1,776 (+2)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 26 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 13,112 (+39)

Inactive/recovered: 12,655 (+13)

Deaths: 235 (0)

Active cases: 222 (+26)