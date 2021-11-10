TDH reports 113 new COVID cases, 6 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 113 new COVID-19 cases, six new deaths, and 110 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.
Vaccinations
As of today, 235,431 people, or about 46.6% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.
There were 1,662 new vaccinations over the past week, up 8% from the previous seven-day period and up 7% from about a month ago.
New Cases
New cases reported today by county: Carter +5, Greene +14, Hawkins +21, Johnson +10, Sullivan +31, Unicoi +1, and Washington +31.
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 857 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 810 new cases.
There have been 91,061 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Community Spread Rate
Johnson County continues to have the highest seven-day case rate in the state.
New Deaths
New deaths reported today by county: Hawkins +1, Sullivan +3, Unicoi +1, and Washington +1.
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 22 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 18 deaths were reported.
There have been 1,526 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Active Cases
The TDH reported 1,337 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down three cases from yesterday.
COVID-19 in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,060 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,292,195 cases.
The health department also reported 29 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,630 deaths.
There are currently 11,240 active cases in Tennessee, up 971 from yesterday.
Health officials have reported 1,264,325 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.
The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Northeast Tennessee
Total cases: 91,061 (113)
Inactive/recovered: 88,198 (110)
Deaths: 1,526 (6)
Active cases: 1,337 (-3)
Carter County
Total cases: 10,631 (+5)
Inactive/recovered: 10,331 (+5)
Deaths: 221 (0)
Active cases: 79 (0)
Greene County
Total cases: 13,912 (+14)
Inactive/recovered: 13,448 (+15)
Deaths: 246 (0)
Active cases: 218 (-1)
Hawkins County
Total cases: 10,404 (+21)
Inactive/recovered: 10,078 (+15)
Deaths: 175 (+1)
Active cases: 151 (+5)
Johnson County
Total cases: 3,730 (+10)
Inactive/recovered: 3,528 (+7)
Deaths: 50 (0)
Active cases: 152 (+3)
Sullivan County
Total cases: 27,229 (+31)
Inactive/recovered: 26,372 (+37)
Deaths: 436 (+3)
Active cases: 421 (-9)
Unicoi County
Total cases: 3,179 (+1)
Inactive/recovered: 3,088 (+4)
Deaths: 66 (+1)
Active cases: 25 (-4)
Washington County
Total cases: 21,976 (+31)
Inactive/recovered: 21,353 (+27)
Deaths: 332 (+1)
Active cases: 291 (+3)