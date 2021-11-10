TDH reports 113 new COVID cases, 6 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 113 new COVID-19 cases, six new deaths, and 110 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 235,431 people, or about 46.6% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,662 new vaccinations over the past week, up 8% from the previous seven-day period and up 7% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +5, Greene +14, Hawkins +21, Johnson +10, Sullivan +31, Unicoi +1, and Washington +31.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 857 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 810 new cases.

There have been 91,061 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

Johnson County continues to have the highest seven-day case rate in the state.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Hawkins +1, Sullivan +3, Unicoi +1, and Washington +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 22 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 18 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,526 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 1,337 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down three cases from yesterday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,060 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,292,195 cases.

The health department also reported 29 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,630 deaths.

There are currently 11,240 active cases in Tennessee, up 971 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,264,325 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 91,061 (113)

Inactive/recovered: 88,198 (110)

Deaths: 1,526 (6)

Active cases: 1,337 (-3)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,631 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 10,331 (+5)

Deaths: 221 (0)

Active cases: 79 (0)

Greene County

Total cases: 13,912 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 13,448 (+15)

Deaths: 246 (0)

Active cases: 218 (-1)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,404 (+21)

Inactive/recovered: 10,078 (+15)

Deaths: 175 (+1)

Active cases: 151 (+5)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,730 (+10)

Inactive/recovered: 3,528 (+7)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 152 (+3)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 27,229 (+31)

Inactive/recovered: 26,372 (+37)

Deaths: 436 (+3)

Active cases: 421 (-9)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,179 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 3,088 (+4)

Deaths: 66 (+1)

Active cases: 25 (-4)

Washington County

Total cases: 21,976 (+31)

Inactive/recovered: 21,353 (+27)

Deaths: 332 (+1)

Active cases: 291 (+3)