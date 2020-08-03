TDH reports 111 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 109,325 confirmed cases and 1,311 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, an increase of 1,009 total cases since Sunday.
The health department also announced 1,055 confirmed deaths, 4,808 hospitalizations, and 70,878 recoveries. More than 1.5 million coronavirus tests have been administered.
On Monday, TDH reported 108,350 confirmed cases and 1,030 confirmed deaths.
The state health department reported 111 new cases in our area on Monday: 38 in Hawkins County, 28 in Washington County, 26 in Sullivan County, 12 in Johnson County, three in Carter County, and two each in Greene and Unicoi counties.
Twenty-eight new recoveries were reported in our area: 10 in Sullivan, six in Carter and Washington, four in Hawkins, and two in Greene County.
No new local deaths were reported.
There are 2,097 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 2,014 active cases on Sunday.
The following data was reported in local counties:
Carter — 427 cases / 5 deaths / 102 recoveries
Greene — 371 cases / 5 deaths / 139 recoveries
Hawkins — 362 cases / 4 deaths / 93 recoveries
Johnson — 172 cases / 40 recoveries
Sullivan — 806 cases / 9 deaths / 507 recoveries
Unicoi — 138 cases / 62 recoveries
Washington — 1,066 cases / 2 deaths / 277 recoveries
Active cases by county:
Carter – 320
Greene – 227
Hawkins – 265
Johnson – 132
Sullivan – 290
Unicoi – 76
Washington – 787
Ballad Health says it is currently treating 96 COVID-19 patients, 28 of which are in intensive care and 13 on ventilators.
