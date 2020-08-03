TDH reports 111 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 109,325 confirmed cases and 1,311 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, an increase of 1,009 total cases since Sunday.

The health department also announced 1,055 confirmed deaths, 4,808 hospitalizations, and 70,878 recoveries. More than 1.5 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Monday, TDH reported 108,350 confirmed cases and 1,030 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 110,636 as of August 3, 2020 including 1,092 deaths, 4,808 hospitalizations and 70,878 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/u5Wyxl3rGY — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 3, 2020

The state health department reported 111 new cases in our area on Monday: 38 in Hawkins County, 28 in Washington County, 26 in Sullivan County, 12 in Johnson County, three in Carter County, and two each in Greene and Unicoi counties.

There were 111 new cases reported today, which is below the average of about 125 new cases per day in NETN counties.



But, the state reported results for 560 tests, and of those, 111 were positive, about 20%. pic.twitter.com/H2IwiVE196 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 3, 2020

There are 2097 active cases of COVID-19 in NETN counties, an increase of 83 from yesterday and an increase of 308 since Friday. pic.twitter.com/MBY9tVzEZh — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 3, 2020

Twenty-eight new recoveries were reported in our area: 10 in Sullivan, six in Carter and Washington, four in Hawkins, and two in Greene County.

No new local deaths were reported.

There are 2,097 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 2,014 active cases on Sunday.

New cases by county:



Carter: 3

Greene: 2

Hawkins: 38 (record)

Johnson: 12

Sullivan: 26

Unicoi: 2

Washington: 28 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 3, 2020

Seven new hospitalizations reported in NETN counties:



Greene: 1

Hawkins: 1

Johnson: 1

Sullivan: 3

Washington: 1 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 3, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 427 cases / 5 deaths / 102 recoveries

Greene — 371 cases / 5 deaths / 139 recoveries

Hawkins — 362 cases / 4 deaths / 93 recoveries

Johnson — 172 cases / 40 recoveries

Sullivan — 806 cases / 9 deaths / 507 recoveries

Unicoi — 138 cases / 62 recoveries

Washington — 1,066 cases / 2 deaths / 277 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 320

Greene – 227

Hawkins – 265

Johnson – 132

Sullivan – 290

Unicoi – 76

Washington – 787

Ballad Health says it is currently treating 96 COVID-19 patients, 28 of which are in intensive care and 13 on ventilators.

