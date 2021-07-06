TDH reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in NETN Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 11 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 10 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 189,590 people, or about 37.5% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter 0, Greene +1, Hawkins +1, Johnson 0, Sullivan +3, Unicoi +4, and Washington +2.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 86 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 91 new cases.

There have been 57,917 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

One new death was reported in Carter County — the only COVID-19 death reported in the state Tuesday — while Sullivan County’s death total was reduced by one.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported two new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, six deaths were reported.

There have been 1,085 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -3, Greene 0, Hawkins +1, Johnson 0, Sullivan +2, Unicoi +4, and Washington -3.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter -3, Greene +4, Hawkins +7, Johnson 0, Sullivan +9, Unicoi +5, and Washington -7.

There are currently 130 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up one case from yesterday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 195 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 868,322 cases.

The health department also reported one new death, bringing the state’s total to 12,577 deaths.

There are currently 2,381 active cases in Tennessee, up five from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 853,364 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,917 (11)

Inactive/recovered: 56,702 (10)

Deaths: 1,085 (0)

Active cases: 130 (1)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,769 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 6,595 (+2)

Deaths: 160 (+1)

Active cases: 14 (-3)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,055 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 7,876 (+1)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 20 (0)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,337 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 6,207 (0)

Deaths: 113 (0)

Active cases: 17 (+1)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,447 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,404 (0)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 4 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,367 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 17,009 (+2)

Deaths: 310 (-1)

Active cases: 48 (+2)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,074 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 2,016 (0)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 8 (+4)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,868 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 14,595 (+5)

Deaths: 254 (0)

Active cases: 19 (-3)