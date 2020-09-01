TDH reports 109 new COVID-19 cases, 61 new recoveries in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 152,527 confirmed cases and 3,802 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, an increase of 1,396 total cases since Monday.

The health department also announced 1,729 confirmed deaths, 6,978 hospitalizations, and 118,885 recoveries. More than 2.2 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Monday, TDH reported 151,250 confirmed cases and 1,704 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 156,329 as of September 1, 2020 including 1,781 deaths, 6,978 hospitalizations and 118,885 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 9.85%.] For additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/Nh9Egktlxr — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 1, 2020

TDH reported 109 new cases in our area: 30 in Washington County, 24 in Greene County, 23 in Sullivan County, 16 in Carter County, nine in Johnson County, four in Hawkins County, and three in Unicoi County.

No new deaths were reported locally.

September 1 new cases in:



Carter: 16

Greene: 24

Hawkins: 4

Johnson: 9

Sullivan: 23

Unicoi: 3

Washington: 30 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 1, 2020

The department also reported 61 new recoveries: 24 in Sullivan, 12 in Washington, eight in Hawkins, six each in Greene and Johnson, four in Carter, and one in Unicoi County.

There are currently 3,328 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 3,280 active cases on Monday.

Even number of recoveries and active cases reported in Washington County today. Check out Sullivan County's ratio of active to recovered cases! Nearly three times as many recoveries as active cases.



Active infections outpace recoveries in every other county. pic.twitter.com/RvAOJtinvs — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 1, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 845 cases / 18 deaths / 230 recoveries

Greene — 844 cases / 16 deaths / 284 recoveries

Hawkins — 673 cases / 13 deaths / 218 recoveries

Johnson — 416 cases / 1 death / 121 recoveries

Sullivan — 1,663 cases / 25 deaths / 1,203 recoveries

Unicoi — 228 cases / 1 death / 90 recoveries

Washington — 1,771 cases / 13 deaths / 879 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 597

Greene – 544

Hawkins – 442

Johnson – 294

Sullivan – 435

Unicoi – 137

Washington – 879

Looks like an increase of 48 active cases in the region today for an all-time high of 3,328 active cases in the region. Most counties are reporting an increase in active cases today.



Carter: 12

Greene: 18

Hawkins: -4

Johnson: 3

Sullivan: -1

Unicoi: 2

Washington: 18 pic.twitter.com/nZc4FSCu1m — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 1, 2020

14 more hospitalizations reported in the NETN region from yesterday.



Carter: 2

Greene: 3

Sullivan: 5

Washington: 4



TDH didn't report any new deaths from yesterday. pic.twitter.com/SWSG77W7Ct — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 1, 2020

Seven new cases in the 5-18 age group reported today: 4 in Greene County and one each in Hawkins, Sullivan and Washington counties. pic.twitter.com/So3RJL104l — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 1, 2020

