TDH reports 109 new COVID-19 cases, 61 new recoveries in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 152,527 confirmed cases and 3,802 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, an increase of 1,396 total cases since Monday.
The health department also announced 1,729 confirmed deaths, 6,978 hospitalizations, and 118,885 recoveries. More than 2.2 million coronavirus tests have been administered.
On Monday, TDH reported 151,250 confirmed cases and 1,704 confirmed deaths.
TDH reported 109 new cases in our area: 30 in Washington County, 24 in Greene County, 23 in Sullivan County, 16 in Carter County, nine in Johnson County, four in Hawkins County, and three in Unicoi County.
No new deaths were reported locally.
The department also reported 61 new recoveries: 24 in Sullivan, 12 in Washington, eight in Hawkins, six each in Greene and Johnson, four in Carter, and one in Unicoi County.
There are currently 3,328 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 3,280 active cases on Monday.
The following data was reported in local counties:
Carter — 845 cases / 18 deaths / 230 recoveries
Greene — 844 cases / 16 deaths / 284 recoveries
Hawkins — 673 cases / 13 deaths / 218 recoveries
Johnson — 416 cases / 1 death / 121 recoveries
Sullivan — 1,663 cases / 25 deaths / 1,203 recoveries
Unicoi — 228 cases / 1 death / 90 recoveries
Washington — 1,771 cases / 13 deaths / 879 recoveries
Active cases by county:
Carter – 597
Greene – 544
Hawkins – 442
Johnson – 294
Sullivan – 435
Unicoi – 137
Washington – 879
