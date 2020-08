TDH reports 109 new cases in Northeast Tennessee on Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 141,000 confirmed cases and 2,937 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, an increase of 1,854 total cases since Saturday.

The health department also announced 1,527 confirmed deaths, 6,378 hospitalizations, and 104,054 recoveries. More than 2 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Saturday, TDH reported 139,184 confirmed cases and 1,523 confirmed deaths.

The TDH reported 109 new cases: 37 in Washington, 34 in Sullivan, 16 in Carter, nine in Greene, five in each Hawkins and Unicoi, and three in Johnson.

No new deaths were reported Sunday.

There are currently 3,152 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 3,100 cases on Saturday.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 143,937 as of August 23, 2020 including 1,567 deaths, 6,378 hospitalizations and 104,054 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 5.70%.] For additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/iGvOuSujp1 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 23, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 727 cases / 14 deaths / 189 recoveries

Greene — 721 cases / 10 deaths / 225 recoveries

Hawkins — 634 cases / 12 deaths / 187 recoveries

Johnson — 387 cases / 1 death / 79 recoveries

Sullivan — 1,471 cases / 22 deaths / 999 recoveries

Unicoi — 212 cases / 1 death / 81 recoveries

Washington — 1,592 cases / 6 deaths / 766 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 524

Greene – 486

Hawkins – 435

Johnson – 307

Sullivan – 450

Unicoi – 130

Washington – 820

