TDH reports 107 new COVID cases, 2 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 107 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 169 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

Over the past four days, the region gained 623 new cases and nine new deaths.

Note: The Tennessee Department of Health will begin updating COVID-19 data weekly (on Wednesdays) instead of daily after New Year’s.

Vaccinations

As of today, 247,300 people, or about 48.9% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,156 new vaccinations over the past week, down 18% from the previous seven-day period and down 28% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +18, Greene +11, Hawkins +16, Johnson +9, Sullivan +35, Unicoi +1, and Washington +17.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,614 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,447 new cases.

There have been 101,006 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Unicoi +1 and Washington +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 15 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 22 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,833 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 2,533 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 77 from the previous day.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,435 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,382,121 cases.

The health department also reported 10 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 20,603 deaths.

There are currently 38,013 active cases in Tennessee, up 119 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,323,495 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 101,006 (107)

Inactive/recovered: 96,637 (169)

Deaths: 1,833 (2)

Active cases: 2,533 (-77)

Carter County

Total cases: 11,548 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 11,011 (+10)

Deaths: 268 (0)

Active cases: 269 (+2)

Greene County

Total cases: 15,097 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 14,516 (+27)

Deaths: 286 (0)

Active cases: 295 (-18)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 11,374 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 10,892 (+6)

Deaths: 225 (0)

Active cases: 257 (+10)

Johnson County

Total cases: 4,171 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 4,016 (+9)

Deaths: 61 (0)

Active cases: 94 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 30,525 (+35)

Inactive/recovered: 29,116 (+58)

Deaths: 526 (0)

Active cases: 882 (-24)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,383 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 3,251 (+6)

Deaths: 79 (+1)

Active cases: 53 (-6)

Washington County

Total cases: 24,908 (+17)

Inactive/recovered: 23,835 (+53)

Deaths: 388 (+1)

Active cases: 683 (-41)