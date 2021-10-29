TDH reports 103 new COVID cases, 4 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 103 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 127 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.
Vaccinations
As of today, 234,000 people, or about 46.3% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.
Yesterday, the state health department reported a relatively small drop in the total number of fully vaccinated people in each Northeast Tennessee county. Today, the health department said the decrease was related to efforts by the agency’s data team staff to ensure that numbers are as accurate as possible.
There were 1,534 new vaccinations over the past week, up 27% from the previous seven-day period but down 28% from about a month ago.
New Cases
New cases reported today by county: Carter +9, Greene +21, Hawkins +7, Johnson +7, Sullivan +33, Unicoi +4, and Washington +22.
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 784 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 905 new cases.
There have been 89,679 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Community Spread Rate
All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.
Cases Among School-Aged Children
Over the past week, there were 133 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 17% of all new cases reported during that period of time.
As of today, new cases among school-aged children are up 2% from a week ago but down 68% from a month ago.
New Deaths
New deaths reported today by county: Sullivan +3 and Washington +1.
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 18 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 19 deaths were reported.
There have been 1,491 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Active Cases
The TDH reported 1,304 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, the region’s lowest active case count since Aug. 1.
COVID-19 in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,124 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,280,265 cases.
The health department also reported 29 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,351 deaths.
There are currently 13,509 active cases in Tennessee, down 490 from yesterday.
Health officials have reported 1,250,405 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.
The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Northeast Tennessee
Total cases: 89,679 (103)
Inactive/recovered: 86,884 (127)
Deaths: 1,491 (4)
Active cases: 1,304 (-28)
Carter County
Total cases: 10,541 (+9)
Inactive/recovered: 10,214 (+16)
Deaths: 215 (0)
Active cases: 112 (-7)
Greene County
Total cases: 13,685 (+21)
Inactive/recovered: 13,193 (+21)
Deaths: 242 (0)
Active cases: 250 (0)
Hawkins County
Total cases: 10,247 (+7)
Inactive/recovered: 9,926 (+22)
Deaths: 167 (0)
Active cases: 154 (-15)
Johnson County
Total cases: 3,577 (+7)
Inactive/recovered: 3,460 (+5)
Deaths: 48 (0)
Active cases: 69 (+2)
Sullivan County
Total cases: 26,816 (+33)
Inactive/recovered: 25,929 (+38)
Deaths: 427 (+3)
Active cases: 460 (-8)
Unicoi County
Total cases: 3,147 (+4)
Inactive/recovered: 3,051 (+3)
Deaths: 65 (0)
Active cases: 31 (+1)
Washington County
Total cases: 21,666 (+22)
Inactive/recovered: 21,111 (+22)
Deaths: 327 (+1)
Active cases: 228 (-1)