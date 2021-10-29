TDH reports 103 new COVID cases, 4 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 103 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 127 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 234,000 people, or about 46.3% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

Yesterday, the state health department reported a relatively small drop in the total number of fully vaccinated people in each Northeast Tennessee county. Today, the health department said the decrease was related to efforts by the agency’s data team staff to ensure that numbers are as accurate as possible.

There were 1,534 new vaccinations over the past week, up 27% from the previous seven-day period but down 28% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +9, Greene +21, Hawkins +7, Johnson +7, Sullivan +33, Unicoi +4, and Washington +22.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 784 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 905 new cases.

There have been 89,679 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there were 133 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 17% of all new cases reported during that period of time.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are up 2% from a week ago but down 68% from a month ago.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Sullivan +3 and Washington +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 18 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 19 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,491 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 1,304 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, the region’s lowest active case count since Aug. 1.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,124 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,280,265 cases.

The health department also reported 29 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,351 deaths.

There are currently 13,509 active cases in Tennessee, down 490 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,250,405 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 89,679 (103)

Inactive/recovered: 86,884 (127)

Deaths: 1,491 (4)

Active cases: 1,304 (-28)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,541 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 10,214 (+16)

Deaths: 215 (0)

Active cases: 112 (-7)

Greene County

Total cases: 13,685 (+21)

Inactive/recovered: 13,193 (+21)

Deaths: 242 (0)

Active cases: 250 (0)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,247 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 9,926 (+22)

Deaths: 167 (0)

Active cases: 154 (-15)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,577 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 3,460 (+5)

Deaths: 48 (0)

Active cases: 69 (+2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 26,816 (+33)

Inactive/recovered: 25,929 (+38)

Deaths: 427 (+3)

Active cases: 460 (-8)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,147 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 3,051 (+3)

Deaths: 65 (0)

Active cases: 31 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 21,666 (+22)

Inactive/recovered: 21,111 (+22)

Deaths: 327 (+1)

Active cases: 228 (-1)