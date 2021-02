TDH reports 103 new COVID cases, 2 new deaths in NETN on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 103 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 100 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +8, Greene +6, Hawkins +10, Johnson +3, Sullivan +40, Unicoi +10, and Washington +26.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 854 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 858 new cases.

There have been 48,555 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

COVID community spread rates the past week are higher in Sullivan County than the rest of Northeast TN. They're at 33.2 new daily cases per 100,000 population. Washington County is at 14.6 — the 7-county region at 24.1. @WJHL11 — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) February 17, 2021

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Carter 0, Greene +1, Hawkins 0, Johnson 0, Sullivan 0, Unicoi +1, and Washington 0.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 18 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 31 deaths were reported.

There have been 953 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There are currently 1,084 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up one case from yesterday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 780 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 760,303 cases.

The health department also reported 31 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 10,985 deaths.

There are currently 19,689 active cases in Tennessee, down 1,970 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 729,629 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 760,303 as of February 17, 2021 including 10,985 deaths, 1,106 current hospitalizations and 729,629 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 7.64%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/ugM1eGnktd — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 17, 2021

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 48,555 (+103)

Inactive/recovered: 46,518 (+100)

Deaths: 953 (+2)

Active cases: 1,084 (1)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,862 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 5,586 (+12)

Deaths: 147 (0)

Active cases: 129 (-4)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,203 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 6,928 (+11)

Deaths: 142 (+1)

Active cases: 133 (-6)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,074 (+10)

Inactive/recovered: 4,819 (+22)

Deaths: 91 (0)

Active cases: 164 (-12)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,138 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 2,078 (+4)

Deaths: 37 (0)

Active cases: 23 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 13,954 (+40)

Inactive/recovered: 13,333 (+34)

Deaths: 264 (0)

Active cases: 357 (+6)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,764 (+10)

Inactive/recovered: 1,675 (-1)

Deaths: 47 (+1)

Active cases: 42 (+10)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,560 (+26)

Inactive/recovered: 12,099 (+18)

Deaths: 225 (0)

Active cases: 236 (+8)