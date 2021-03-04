TDH reports 103 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths in NETN on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 103 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 79 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +7, Greene +8, Hawkins +19, Johnson +5, Sullivan +35, Unicoi +3, and Washington +26.

This is the first time in a week that Northeast Tennessee has logged more than 100 new cases in a day.

However, that’s not enough to buck the downward trend in 7-day new cases. Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 499 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 648 new cases.

There have been 49,804 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Carter +2, Greene 0, Hawkins +1, Johnson 0, Sullivan +1, Unicoi 0, and Washington 0.

The four new deaths is the largest single-day increase in deaths over the past nine days.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported seven new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 19 deaths were reported.

There have been 988 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There are currently 825 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 20 cases from yesterday.

This snaps a six-day stretch of declining active cases.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,514 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 779,449 cases.

The health department also reported 42 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,501 deaths.

There are currently 13,483 active cases in Tennessee, a decline of 27 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 754,465 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 779,449 as of March 4, 2021 including 11,501 deaths, 864 current hospitalizations and 754,465 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 4.67%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/X2MwhNxSBo — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 4, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 49,804 (+103)

Inactive/recovered: 47,991 (+79)

Deaths: 988 (+4)

Active cases: 825 (20)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,990 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 5,754 (+7)

Deaths: 155 (+2)

Active cases: 81 (-2)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,309 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 7,100 (+10)

Deaths: 145 (0)

Active cases: 64 (-2)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,271 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 5,045 (+13)

Deaths: 95 (+1)

Active cases: 131 (+5)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,171 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 2,105 (+5)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 28 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 14,431 (+35)

Inactive/recovered: 13,852 (+21)

Deaths: 274 (+1)

Active cases: 305 (+13)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,814 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 1,732 (+6)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 35 (-3)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,818 (+26)

Inactive/recovered: 12,403 (+17)

Deaths: 234 (0)

Active cases: 181 (+9)