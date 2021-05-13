TDH reports 100 new cases, 1 new death in NETN on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 100 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 110 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +9, Greene +13, Hawkins +24, Johnson +1, Sullivan +23, Unicoi +2, and Washington +28.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 531 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 632 new cases.

There have been 56,798 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

One new death was reported Thursday in Sullivan County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported five new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, nine deaths were reported.

There have been 1,052 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -1, Greene +7, Hawkins -3, Johnson -2, Sullivan -17, Unicoi -2, and Washington +7.

Greene County is the only county that has seen an increase in active cases over the past week.

There are currently 896 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 11 cases from yesterday. The region’s active case count has declined every day for the past five days. Today, it dropped below 900 for the first time since mid to late March.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 933 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 856,428 cases.

The health department also reported nine new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,305 deaths.

There are currently 8,409 active cases in Tennessee, down 15 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 835,714 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 56,798 (100)

Inactive/recovered: 54,850 (110)

Deaths: 1,052 (1)

Active cases: 896 (-11)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,660 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 6,423 (+10)

Deaths: 158 (0)

Active cases: 79 (-1)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,924 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 7,669 (+6)

Deaths: 156 (0)

Active cases: 99 (+7)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,155 (+24)

Inactive/recovered: 5,888 (+27)

Deaths: 107 (0)

Active cases: 160 (-3)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,417 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 2,343 (+3)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 35 (-2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 16,916 (+23)

Inactive/recovered: 16,325 (+39)

Deaths: 298 (+1)

Active cases: 293 (-17)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,045 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 1,965 (+4)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 31 (-2)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,681 (+28)

Inactive/recovered: 14,237 (+21)

Deaths: 245 (0)

Active cases: 199 (+7)