TDH reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths in NE Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 426 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths, and 350 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 204,875 people, or about 40.5% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

The region saw 8,672 new vaccinations over the past week, a 106% increase from a month ago.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Carter +3, Greene +2, Hawkins +1, Johnson 0, Sullivan +1, Unicoi +1, and Washington +2.

Today’s 10 new deaths mark the largest daily increase since Feb. 1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 25 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 18 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,161 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +54, Greene +56, Hawkins +47, Johnson +24, Sullivan +118, Unicoi +9, and Washington +118.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 3,281 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 2,110 new cases.

The region is averaging about 469 new cases per day, the highest average since Dec. 24.

There have been 66,621 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Of today’s 426 new cases, 145 were among 5–18 year-olds.

Over the past seven days, about 37% of new cases in Northeast Tennessee have been among school-aged children.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -7, Greene -6, Hawkins +2, Johnson +21, Sullivan +29, Unicoi -7, and Washington +34.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +201, Greene +262, Hawkins +117, Johnson +62, Sullivan +420, Unicoi +29, and Washington +340.

There are currently 4,981 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 66 cases from yesterday.

The region is close to breaking the all-time high of 5,432 active cases reported on Dec. 20. Sullivan County’s current active case count of 1,538 is a record-high for the county.

The last time active cases were this high: Dec. 22.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

With 5,250 new cases Tuesday, Tennessee surpassed one million total COVID-19 cases.

The health department also reported 32 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 13,235 deaths.

There are currently 67,730 active cases in Tennessee, down 207 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 921,667 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 66,621 (426)

Inactive/recovered: 60,479 (350)

Deaths: 1,161 (10)

Active cases: 4,981 (66)

Carter County

Total cases: 7,856 (+54)

Inactive/recovered: 7,022 (+58)

Deaths: 176 (+3)

Active cases: 658 (-7)

Greene County

Total cases: 9,414 (+56)

Inactive/recovered: 8,460 (+60)

Deaths: 172 (+2)

Active cases: 782 (-6)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 7,360 (+47)

Inactive/recovered: 6,687 (+44)

Deaths: 126 (+1)

Active cases: 547 (+2)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,702 (+24)

Inactive/recovered: 2,514 (+3)

Deaths: 40 (0)

Active cases: 148 (+21)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 20,051 (+118)

Inactive/recovered: 18,183 (+88)

Deaths: 330 (+1)

Active cases: 1,538 (+29)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,300 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 2,127 (+15)

Deaths: 53 (+1)

Active cases: 120 (-7)

Washington County

Total cases: 16,938 (+118)

Inactive/recovered: 15,486 (+82)

Deaths: 264 (+2)

Active cases: 1,188 (+34)