TDH removes some COVID-19 cases, deaths from 3 NETN counties Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health’s (TDH) COVID-19 data update on Tuesday included several oddities in Northeast Tennessee counties, including more than a dozen cases removed from one county.

The health department removed 32 cases, four recoveries, and one death from Washington County; one case and one recovery from Unicoi County; and one death from Hawkins County. That means a total of 33 cases, five recoveries, and two deaths were removed from the region’s total.

Meanwhile, a relatively large number of new cases — 89 — were reported in Carter County.

With 135 new cases and three new deaths reported otherwise, Northeast Tennessee saw a net gain of 102 cases and one death Tuesday after subtracting the removed cases and deaths.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Tennessee Department of Health for more information about the oddities in today’s COVID-19 numbers. It’s possible the removed cases, recoveries, and deaths were shifted to another county, which has happened before due to data being placed under the wrong county.

Colleague @britestack surmising a possible revision due to zip code/city issues with Carter and Washington counties and Johnson City — a logical theory. Do the math adjustments and about 102 new cases regionwide today. @WJHL11 — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) February 9, 2021

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +89, Greene +22, Hawkins +6, Johnson +3, and Sullivan +15. As previously mentioned, one case was removed from Unicoi County and 32 from Washington County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 792 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,055 new cases.

There have been 47,523 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Carter +1, Greene 0, Johnson +1, Sullivan +1, and Unicoi 0. As noted above, one death was removed from each Hawkins and Washington counties.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 34 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 55 deaths were reported.

There have been 930 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There are currently 1,328 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 88 cases from yesterday.

This marks the third day of declining active cases.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,636 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 747,462 cases.

The health department also reported 65 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 10,631 deaths.

There are currently 26,089 active cases in Tennessee, down 2,073 cases from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 710,742 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 747,462 as of February 9, 2021 including 10,631 deaths, 1,293 current hospitalizations and 710,742 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 11.44%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/sGqq6eMk5R — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 9, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 47,523 (+102)

Inactive/recovered: 45,265 (+189)

Deaths: 930 (+1)

Active cases: 1,328 (-88)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,518 (+89)

Inactive/recovered: 5,226 (+93)

Deaths: 140 (+1)

Active cases: 152 (-5)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,046 (+22)

Inactive/recovered: 6,726 (+35)

Deaths: 136 (0)

Active cases: 184 (-13)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,949 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 4,644 (+34)

Deaths: 87 (-1)

Active cases: 218 (-27)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,133 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 2,040 (+3)

Deaths: 38 (+1)

Active cases: 55 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 13,577 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 12,882 (+29)

Deaths: 257 (+1)

Active cases: 438 (-15)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,735 (-1)

Inactive/recovered: 1,662 (-1)

Deaths: 48 (0)

Active cases: 25 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,565 (-32)

Inactive/recovered: 12,085 (-4)

Deaths: 224 (-1)

Active cases: 256 (-27)