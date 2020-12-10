TDH releases COVID quarantine, isolation calculator

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health released a tool that will make it easier for people to determine how long they should quarantine or isolate themselves after a novel coronavirus test.

The health department released the quarantine and isolation calculator.

It’s easy to use: just select a listed scenario, enter a date, and the calculator will generate a recommended isolation or quarantine period.

The options listed include whether a person has tested positive and is experiencing symptoms. In this scenario, the person must isolate for 10 days from the date those symptoms began. To stop or discontinue isolation, at least 10 days must have passed since the symptoms began and at least 24 hours must have passed since any fever went away without the use of fever-reducing medications and other symptoms have improved.

The second option listed is when a person tests positive but is not experiencing symptoms. In this scenario, the person must isolate for 10 days from the day they had their test done.

Lastly, the final option listed is whether a person has been identified as a close contact.

In this final scenario, the person who has been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID, must quarantine for 14 days.

If you live in the same household as someone with COVID-19, you should quarantine as long as you are exposed to the case AND for an additional 14 days after your last exposure.

