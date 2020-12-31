TDH: Registration for COVID vaccines for Northeast Tennesseans ages 75+ to begin Jan. 2

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health has announced that the seven county health departments in the Northeast Region will soon be prepared to begin registering residents ages 75 and older for the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Saturday, January 2, residents that fit the age requirement can register to receive the vaccines as they become available.

The health departments will take calls starting Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. to register people ages 75 and older.

Individuals should call their local health department to provide their name, date of birth and a phone number so they can be notified when a vaccine is available.

TDH says some locations will be able to provide vaccinations on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Individuals can call and register on any weekday after January 2 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.