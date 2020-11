TDH: Record-breaking 472 new COVID-19 cases reported in northeast Tennessee on Monday, 6 more deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee reported nearly 500 new coronavirus cases on Monday, breaking the record for the most cases reported in one day in the region.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 287,770 confirmed cases and 17,511 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, an increase 5,919 total cases from Sunday.

The health department also announced 3,388 confirmed deaths as of Monday, 1,543 current hospitalizations, and 252,515 recovered or inactive cases. More than 3.9 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

Locally, six more people have died from COVID-19 as of numbers reported on Monday.

Sullivan County reported 128 new cases on Monday, and Washington County reported 130 new cases.

The following data were reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 2,000

Inactive/recovered: 1,645 (+19)

Deaths: 39 (+1)

Active cases: 316 (+34)

New cases: 54

Greene County

Total cases: 2,271

Inactive/recovered: 1,833 (+28)

Deaths: 61 (+1)

Active cases: 377 (+51)

New cases: 80

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,462

Inactive/recovered: 1,254 (+13)

Deaths: 30

Active cases: 178 (+29)

New cases: 42

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,287

Inactive/recovered: 1,180 (+12)

Deaths: 15 (+1)

Active cases: 92 (-1)

New cases: 12

Sullivan County

Total cases: 4,735

Inactive/recovered: 3,959 (+40)

Deaths: 65 (+1)

Active cases: 711 (+87)

New cases: 128

Unicoi County

Total cases: 597

Inactive/recovered: 437 (+8)

Deaths: 12 (+2)

Active cases: 148 (+16)

New cases: 26

Washington County

Total cases: 4,525

Inactive/recovered: 3,717 (+57)

Deaths: 78

Active cases: 730 (+73)

New cases: 130