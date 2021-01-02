TDH: Phone lines busy as COVID-19 vaccine registration opens to ages 75+

Those registered to receive their COVID-19 vaccines Saturday lined up at Freedom Hall for the shot.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Saturday, January 2, residents who meet the 75+ year age requirement can register to receive COVID-19 vaccines as they become available at the seven health departments in the Northeast Region.

In a statement to News Channel 11, Rebekah English, Regional Director said:

“The telephones at Washington County Health Department are staffed today 8 am-4 pm so that people age 75+ can call to register for their COVID-19 vaccine. If someone is not able to get through it is because all the lines are currently being used. Individuals should attempt calling during these hours until they are able to speak with someone.” Rebekah English, Regional Director of the Northeast Tennessee

English added that the telephone lines also will also be open 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for this age group to continue registering for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine updates: Tenn. Dept. Of Health has started vaccinating those 75+ if you call ahead and claim a spot. Some are already getting the shot this morning and seeing long lines. In Carter Co, they’ve moved on to phase 1b meaning teachers are among those getting a vaccine today. — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) January 2, 2021

The process began Saturday but will continue.

Each county is administering the COVID-19 vaccine according to the phases as listed within the Tennessee Department of Health’s vaccination distribution plan. For a full list of which phase each county is in, CLICK HERE.

Local Health Department Phone Carter County Health Department 423-543-2521 Greene County Health Department 423-798-1749 Hancock County Health Department 423-733-2228 Hawkins County Health Department/Church Hill 423-798-1749 Hawkins County Health Department/Rogersville 423-272-7641 Johnson County Health Department 423-727-9731 Unicoi County Health Department 423-743-9103 Washington County Health Department 423-975-2200

Individuals should call their local health department to provide their name, date of birth, and a phone number so they can be notified when a vaccine is available.

Not every local health department is administering COVID-19 vaccines to ages 75+ yet, according to TDH.