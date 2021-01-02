TDH: Phone lines busy as COVID-19 vaccine registration opens to ages 75+

Local Coronavirus Coverage

Those registered to receive their COVID-19 vaccines Saturday lined up at Freedom Hall for the shot.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Saturday, January 2, residents who meet the 75+ year age requirement can register to receive COVID-19 vaccines as they become available at the seven health departments in the Northeast Region.

In a statement to News Channel 11, Rebekah English, Regional Director said:

“The telephones at Washington County Health Department are staffed today 8 am-4 pm so that people age 75+ can call to register for their COVID-19 vaccine. If someone is not able to get through it is because all the lines are currently being used. Individuals should attempt calling during these hours until they are able to speak with someone.”

Rebekah English, Regional Director of the Northeast Tennessee

English added that the telephone lines also will also be open 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for this age group to continue registering for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The process began Saturday but will continue.

Each county is administering the COVID-19 vaccine according to the phases as listed within the Tennessee Department of Health’s vaccination distribution plan. For a full list of which phase each county is in, CLICK HERE.

Local Health DepartmentPhone
Carter County Health Department423-543-2521
Greene County Health Department423-798-1749
Hancock County Health Department423-733-2228
Hawkins County Health Department/Church Hill423-798-1749
Hawkins County Health Department/Rogersville423-272-7641
Johnson County Health Department423-727-9731
Unicoi County Health Department423-743-9103
Washington County Health Department423-975-2200

Individuals should call their local health department to provide their name, date of birth, and a phone number so they can be notified when a vaccine is available.

Not every local health department is administering COVID-19 vaccines to ages 75+ yet, according to TDH.

