TDH Commissioner: State could ramp up vaccine administration ‘5X’ in a day or two if federal supply increased

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s health departments and partners have plenty of infrastructure ready to deliver many more COVID vaccinations to an anxious public, Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said in a conference call Friday. The problem is continued supply constraints from the federal government.

“There are some really big levers we have that we can pull quickly, as in like a day or two, and those are those big mass vaccination sites that can be staffed,” Piercey said.

“Within a day or two I could deliver a 5X multiple and within a week or two I could deliver a 10X multiple. It’s just the product that I don’t have.”

On a day the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) rolled out several changes to the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, Piercey repeatedly stressed the limitations to enactment of those changes until the state’s weekly supply increases.

That was supposed to happen next week — the state’s been getting about 80,000 doses a week — but when the national portal opened Tuesday night, it became clear that change would wait at least a week.

“We’ll be watching for this coming Tuesday night to see if we will get an increased allocation for the first week of February,” Piercey said.

She said the federal government and manufacturers have signaled that manufacturing will ramp up in February.

“We’re just waiting for that to pan out on the state level.”

Piercey said the state has done a good job getting out what it’s received using a two-pronged strategy that concurrently works through critical infrastructure phases and a risk-based approach.

In other words, the “1a1” medical providers all the way through later groups like essential workers are worked through while at the same time the state starts and continues a primarily age-based rollout.

That latter prong started over the past week or two as counties have opened up vaccinations to people over 75.

What it means for 75 and over population, others

Piercey provided numerous details about intra-county supply protocols, the timeline for 75 and over populations to get the vaccines (as well as those down to 65) and the role hospital systems have played and will going forward in the effort.

The TDH changes to the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan added certain people to Phase 1c.

According to a release from TDH, “Tennessee has added people living in households with medically fragile children to Phase 1c of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.”

Parents, caregivers and other members of households with the susceptible children will be eligible to receive the vaccines when their regions enter Phase 1c.

TDH says the decision to include household members of medically fragile children was made in light of the fact that “at this time no COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use in children under age 16.”

Tennesseans 16 and older with medical conditions that put them at high risk of death or severe illness from COVID-19 have also been added to Phase 1c.

TDH also announced that correctional officers and jailers have been placed in Phase 1a1 of the vaccination plan.

You can read the full TDH release below: