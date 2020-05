TDH: Over 23K cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 23,006 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, an increase of 440 cases since Saturday.

The department also said there have been 364 deaths, 1,750 hospitalizations, and 15,300 recoveries. More than 435,977 coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Saturday, TDH reported 22,566 cases and 364 deaths.

The confirmed COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 23,006 as of May 31, 2020, including 364 deaths, 1,750 hospitalizations and 15,300 recovered. For more information, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. Questions? Call the Public Information Line at (833) 556-2476. pic.twitter.com/HrXkFoLQxO — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) May 31, 2020

Two more cases were reported in Greene County, and one in Hawkins County on Sunday.

There are now 20 active cases in northeast Tennessee, up from 17 on Friday based on TDH data.

The following data was reported for local counties:

Carter – 19 cases / 1 death / 18 recovered

Greene – 52 cases / 2 deaths / 44 recovered

Hawkins – 34 cases / 2 deaths / 29 recovered

Johnson – 16 cases / 15 recovered

Sullivan – 60 cases / 2 deaths / 56 recovered

Unicoi – 4 cases / 3 recovered

Washington – 75 cases / 68 recovered

Active cases by county:

Carter – 0

Greene – 6

Hawkins – 3

Johnson – 1

Sullivan – 2

Unicoi – 1

Washington – 7

