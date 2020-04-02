1  of  3
Breaking News
Ballad doctor with COVID-19 appreciates ‘outpouring of love and support’ from community Ballad Health: New COVID-19 death in Sullivan Co., 1 new case at Hawkins Co. hospital Two confirmed COVID-19 cases at ETSU, both people ‘continuing to improve’

TDH opens 4 new COVID-19 assessment sites in Northeast Tennessee

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health has established four new assessment sites for pre-screened and registered patients in Northeast Tennessee.

According to TDH, the new sites have opened in Carter County, Washington County, Greene County and Hawkins County/Rogersville.

The sites will open on April 3 and remain open until further notice.

Patients must be pre-screened and pre-registered to be tested at the sites.

The Greene and Carter County Health Departments will be open Monday-Friday from 9-11 a.m.

The Rogersville and Washington County Health Department sites will be open Monday-Friday from 1-3 p.m.

If you believe you are exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus, call the Northeast Coronavirus Information Line at 423-979-4689 to get pre-screened.

The new sites are at the following locations:

Carter County Health Department – 403 E G St Elizabethton, TN 37643

Greene County Health Department – 810 Church Street, Greeneville, TN 37743

Hawkins County/Rogersville Health Department – 201 Park Blvd, Rogersville, TN 37857

Washington County Health Department – 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, TN 37601

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss