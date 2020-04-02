TDH opens 4 new COVID-19 assessment sites in Northeast Tennessee

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health has established four new assessment sites for pre-screened and registered patients in Northeast Tennessee.

According to TDH, the new sites have opened in Carter County, Washington County, Greene County and Hawkins County/Rogersville.

The sites will open on April 3 and remain open until further notice.

Patients must be pre-screened and pre-registered to be tested at the sites.

The Greene and Carter County Health Departments will be open Monday-Friday from 9-11 a.m.

The Rogersville and Washington County Health Department sites will be open Monday-Friday from 1-3 p.m.

If you believe you are exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus, call the Northeast Coronavirus Information Line at 423-979-4689 to get pre-screened.

The new sites are at the following locations:

Carter County Health Department – 403 E G St Elizabethton, TN 37643

Greene County Health Department – 810 Church Street, Greeneville, TN 37743

Hawkins County/Rogersville Health Department – 201 Park Blvd, Rogersville, TN 37857

Washington County Health Department – 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, TN 37601