TDH: One new death in Greene County due to COVID-19; Washington County sees large spike in new cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 177,394 confirmed cases and 6,120 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, an increase of 2,075 total cases since Saturday.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 183,514 as of September 20, 2020 including 2,218 deaths, 662 current hospitalizations and 165,844 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 5.96%.] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/E81KIIL5B9 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 20, 2020

The health department also announced 2,137 confirmed deaths, 662 current hospitalizations, and 165,844 recovered or inactive cases. More than 2.6 million novel coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Saturday, TDH reported 175,443 confirmed cases and 2,135 confirmed deaths.

Sunday saw notable spikes in new cases in Greene, Hawkins and Washington counties.

Washington County experienced the largest spike in COVID-19 numbers with 44 new cases, which stems from 437 additional COVID-19 tests reported since yesterday. This equates to a positivity rate of almost 10% among these tests.

One new death was reported in Greene County, bringing the deaths in that county up to 37, the highest amount of COVID-19 deaths in a single regional Northeast Tennessee county.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,124

Inactive/recovered: 999

Deaths: 27

Active cases: 98 (+7)

New cases: 16

Greene County

Total cases: 1,106

Inactive/recovered: 953

Deaths: 37 (+1)

Active cases: 116 (+23)

New cases: 27

Hawkins County

Total cases: 766

Inactive/recovered: 692

Deaths: 16

Active cases: 58 (+15)

New cases: 19

Johnson County

Total cases: 645

Inactive/recovered: 563

Deaths: 2

Active cases: 80 (+8)

New cases: 10

Sullivan County

Total cases: 2,051

Inactive/recovered: 1,883

Deaths: 31

Active cases: 137 (-2)

New cases: 13

Unicoi County

Total cases: 277

Inactive/recovered: 246

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 30 (+1)

New cases: 3

Washington County

Total cases: 2,167

Inactive/recovered: 1,879

Deaths: 32

Active cases: 256 (+29)

New cases: 44

For more information regarding COVID-19 data by county, CLICK HERE.