TDH: One new death due to COVID-19 reported in Washington County, Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 183,856 confirmed cases and 7,035 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, an increase of 1,437 total cases since Friday.

The health department also announced 2,281 confirmed deaths, 739 current hospitalizations, and 174,044 recovered or inactive cases. Almost 2.8 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 190,891 as of September 26, 2020 including 2,374 deaths, 739 current hospitalizations and 174,044 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 6.34%.] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/PKuM4OpOS7 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 26, 2020

On Friday, TDH reported 182,542 confirmed cases and 2,262 confirmed deaths, which included three new deaths due to COVID-19 in regional Northeast Tennessee counties.

One new COVID-19 death was reported in Washington County, Tennessee on Saturday.

TDH reported 93 new COVID-19 cases within regional Northeast Tennessee counties: 10 in Carter, 14 in Greene, 16 in Hawkins, 15 in Johnson, 16 in Sullivan, one in Unicoi, and 21 new cases in Washington County, Tennessee.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,168

Inactive/recovered: 1,052

Deaths: 28

Active cases: 88 (+1)

New cases: 10

Greene County

Total cases: 1,156

Inactive/recovered: 1,017

Deaths: 44

Active cases: 95 (+7)

New cases: 14

Hawkins County

Total cases: 812

Inactive/recovered: 717

Deaths: 18

Active cases: 77 (+12)

New cases: 16

Johnson County

Total cases: 711

Inactive/recovered: 606

Deaths: 2

Active cases: 103 (-1)

New cases: 15

Sullivan County

Total cases: 2,164

Inactive/recovered: 1,956

Deaths: 33

Active cases: 175 (+1)

New cases: 16

Unicoi County

Total cases: 286

Inactive/recovered: 261

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 24 (-1)

New cases: 1

Washington County

Total cases: 2,297

Inactive/recovered: 2,022

Deaths: 36 (one new death)

Active cases: 239 (-6)

New cases: 21

*New case data have yet to update. News Channel 11 will update these numbers as they are updated.