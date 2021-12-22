TDH: Omicron cases rising, some data reporting to decrease next year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) announced that the department will decrease the frequency of some COVID-19 data reporting next year.

TDH Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said the department will report hospitalizations and deaths weekly instead of daily.

“It’s exceedingly clear, there’s not going to be a date in time where this goes away or where we don’t have to worry about this or work on this for quite some time in the future,” Piercey said.

Piercey also gave an update on the omicron variant. Piercey said the proportion of total COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant is skyrocketing.

“Two weeks that it has gone from essentially none or about 5% to perhaps a projected 95%,” Piercey said. “That’s for the South, that’s for the Region Four states, but here in Tennessee we believe that ours is around 80%.”

Piercey said it took about three months for the delta variant to become the predominant variant nationally, but it has only taken omicron three weeks.

State health officials released a new COVID-19 death toll for the state – 20,644. That’s up about 2,500 more than was reported on Tuesday.

“The primary reason that these deaths are just now catching up is the typical lag,” Piercey said. “I went through quite a bit of detail on how eight weeks is pretty typical and it’s not unusual at all to have 10 or 12 weeks of delay.”

Piercey said about 70 percent of the death increase is due to reporting just now coming in from the delta surge. She said a minority of the number is due to new guidelines on how death certificates are reviewed.

“There have been some changes particularly in FEMA benefits for burial expenses that are making families a little more aware in making sure that they’ve got the right diagnosis on the death certificate,” Piercey said.

Piercey said overall case numbers are becoming harder and harder to track due to an increase in at-home testing.

“We still offer testing in all 95 health departments,” Piercey said. “We will continue doing that.”