TDH: Northeast Tennessee sees all-time high of 881 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths on Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported a record high of 881 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths, and 273 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Sunday.

There are currently 4,457 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 3,830 yesterday. That’s an all-time high number of active cases for the area.

Four new deaths were reported in Sullivan County, and one new death was reported in Carter County.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 436,262 as of December 11, 2020 including 5,327 deaths, 2,640 current hospitalizations and 383,478 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 12.91%] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/fteKpgtAru — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 11, 2020

Across Tennessee, the health department reported 7,289 new cases on Sunday.

There are currently 2,640 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tennessee.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 3,498 (+97)

Inactive/recovered: 2,944 (+24)

Deaths: 75 (+1)

Active cases: 479 (+72)

Greene County

Total cases: 4,063 (+104)

Inactive/recovered: 3,322 (+45)

Deaths: 79 (0)

Active cases: 662 (+59)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 2,677 (+132)

Inactive/recovered: 2,113 (+23)

Deaths: 43 (0)

Active cases: 521 (+109)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,596 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 1,458 (+4)

Deaths: 25 (0)

Active cases: 113 (+14)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 8,358 (+239)

Inactive/recovered: 6,965 (+105)

Deaths: 135 (+4)

Active cases: 1,177 (+154)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,137 (+47)

Inactive/recovered: 944 (+11)

Deaths: 30 (0)

Active cases: 163 (+36)

Washington County

Total cases: 7,921 (+244)

Inactive/recovered: 6,450 (+61)

Deaths: 129 (0)

Active cases: 1,342 (+183)