TDH: Northeast Tennessee reports record COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tuesday marked the deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic for northeast Tennessee so far, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 271,405 confirmed cases and 18,344 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, an increase 1,979 total cases from Monday.

The health department also announced 3,440 confirmed COVID-19 deaths as of Tuesday, 1,634 current hospitalizations, and 256,143 recovered or inactive cases. More than 3.9 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

Locally, a record 16 more people died from COVID-19 complications in the region according to data reported on Tuesday.

The following data were reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 2,039

Inactive/recovered: 1,690 (+45)

Deaths: 41 (+2)

Active cases: 308 (-8)

New cases: 39

Greene County

Total cases: 2,291

Inactive/recovered: 1,892 (+59)

Deaths: 63 (+2)

Active cases: 336 (-41)

New cases: 20

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,475

Inactive/recovered: 1,274 (+20)

Deaths: 30

Active cases: 171 (-7)

New cases: 13

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,293

Inactive/recovered: 1,191 (+11)

Deaths: 15 (+1)

Active cases: 87 (-5)

New cases: 6

Sullivan County

Total cases: 4,761

Inactive/recovered: 4,056 (+97)

Deaths: 71 (+6)

Active cases: 634 (-77)

New cases: 26

Unicoi County

Total cases: 599

Inactive/recovered: 466 (+29)

Deaths: 13 (+1)

Active cases: 120 (-28)

New cases: 2

Washington County

Total cases: 4,553

Inactive/recovered: 3,835 (+118)

Deaths: 83 (+5)

Active cases: 635 (-95)

New cases: 28