TDH: No new deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 105 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 117 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,387 new cases statewide, bringing the state’s total to 744,600 cases.

The health department also reported six new deaths statewide, bringing the state’s total to 10,469 deaths.

There are currently 1,314 patients hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus, according to the department of health. This is down by 54 from Saturday, Feb. 6.

Health officials have reported 705,492 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,424

Inactive/recovered: 5,121 (+10)

Deaths: 139

Active cases: 164 (-3)

New cases: 7

Greene County

Total cases: 7,013

Inactive/recovered: 6,682 (+20)

Deaths: 134

Active cases: 197 (+3)

New cases: 23

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,936

Inactive/recovered: 4,591 (+19)

Deaths: 88

Active cases: 257 (-7)

New cases: 12

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,130

Inactive/recovered: 2,034 (+9)

Deaths: 37

Active cases: 59 (-7)

New cases: 2

Sullivan County

Total cases: 13,550

Inactive/recovered: 12,835 (+24)

Deaths: 254

Active cases: 461 (+14)

New cases: 38

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,733

Inactive/recovered: 1,662 (+3)

Deaths: 48

Active cases: 23 (-2)

New cases: 1

Washington County

Total cases: 12,583

Inactive/recovered: 12,065 (+42)

Deaths: 222

Active cases: 296 (-20)

New cases: 22