TDH: No new deaths due to COVID-19 reported on Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 166,799 confirmed cases and 5,025 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 171,824 as of September 13, 2020 including 2,078 deaths, 696 current hospitalizations and 155,865 inactive/recovered. (Percent positive for today is 8.68%.) For the full report with additional data visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/S3ymKPj40p — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 13, 2020

The health department also announced 2,008 confirmed deaths, 696 current hospitalizations, and 155,865 inactive/recoveries. More than 2.4 million novel coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Saturday, TDH reported 165,922 confirmed cases and 1,923 confirmed deaths.

The following data were reported in local counties on Sunday:

Carter County

Total cases: 1,053 (eight more total cases)

Inactive/recovered: 934

Deaths: 26

Active cases: 93

Greene County

Total cases: 976 (three more total cases)

Inactive/recovered: 857

Deaths: 28

Active cases: 94

Hawkins County

Total cases: 713 (one more total case)

Inactive/recovered: 672

Deaths: 14

Active cases: 27

Johnson County

Total cases: 539 (six more total cases)

Inactive/recovered: 424

Deaths: 2

Active cases: 113

Sullivan County

Total cases: 1,939 (four more total cases)

Inactive/recovered: 1,746

Deaths: 31

Active cases: 162

Unicoi County

Total cases: 252 (one more total case)

Inactive/recovered: 227

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 24

Washington County

Total cases: 1,964 (20 more total cases)

Inactive/recovered: 1,750

Deaths: 24

Active cases: 190

There were no reported new deaths due to COVID-19 in regional counties within Northeast Tennessee on Sunday, Sept. 13.