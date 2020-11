TDH: No new COVID-19 related deaths reported across Tennessee on Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 246,563 confirmed cases and 14,863 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

No new deaths were reported across the state of Tennessee Sunday, according to TDH.

The health department also announced 1,296 current hospitalizations, and 233,175 recovered or inactive cases. More than 3.6 million coronavirus tests have been logged.

TDH reported 12 total new cases locally.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,747 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 1,438 (+9)

Deaths: 36

Active cases: 273 (-7)



Greene County

Total cases: 1,973 (-6)

Inactive/recovered: 1,558 (+11)

Deaths: 55

Active cases: 360 (-5)



Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,300 (-1)

Inactive/recovered: 1,112 (+12)

Deaths: 29

Active cases: 159 (-11)



Johnson County

Total cases: 1,222 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 1,101 (+2)

Deaths: 8

Active cases: 113



Sullivan County

Total cases: 4,144 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 3,281 (+29)

Deaths: 53

Active cases: 810 (-27)



Unicoi County

Total cases: 505 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 370 (+6)

Deaths: 5

Active cases: 130 (-4)



Washington County

Total cases: 3,948 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 3,159 (+32)

Deaths: 59

Active cases: 732 (-24)