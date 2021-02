TDH: No new COVID-19 deaths, 51 new cases reported in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 51 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 72 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Sunday.

Sunday marked the second day in a row that no new deaths due to the novel coronavirus were reported in Northeast Tennessee.

Fifty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported in the seven-county region, with all counties except for Sullivan and Washington counties reporting under 10 new cases.

Sullivan County saw 13 new cases, and Washington County reported 19 new cases on Sunday.

Johnson County reported no new cases.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 775,004 as of February 28, 2021 including 11,411 deaths, 878 current hospitalizations and 749,863 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 6.77%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/jypSRwtXP2 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 28, 2021

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,117 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 775,004 cases.

The health department also reported 18 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,411 deaths.

Current hospitalizations are at 878, down by 44 from Saturday.

Health officials reported 1,124 new recoveries and a total of 749,863 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Carter County

Total cases: 5,962

Inactive/recovered: 5,729 (+12)

Deaths: 152

Active cases: 81 (-7)

New cases: 5

Greene County

Total cases: 7,283

Inactive/recovered: 7,056 (+9)

Deaths: 145

Active cases: 82 (-3)

New cases: 6

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,238

Inactive/recovered: 4,992 (+9)

Deaths: 94

Active cases: 152 (-2)

New cases: 7

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,163

Inactive/recovered: 2,096 (+3)

Deaths: 38

Active cases: 29 (-3)

New cases: 0

Sullivan County

Total cases: 14,318

Inactive/recovered: 13,732 (+16)

Deaths: 273

Active cases: 313 (-3)

New cases: 13

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,803

Inactive/recovered: 1,711 (+7)

Deaths: 47

Active cases: 45 (-6)

New cases: 1

Washington County

Total cases: 12,759

Inactive/recovered: 12,332 (+16)

Deaths: 234

Active cases: 193 (+3)

New cases: 19