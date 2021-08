NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health will not post updated COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday “due to unforeseen technical issues.”

The department said data will be updated on Thursday instead.

COVID DATA DELAY: There will be a delay in posting daily COVID data on 8/25/2021 due to unforeseen technical issues. Data will be updated on 8/26. — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 25, 2021

On Tuesday, the state surpassed 1 million total coronavirus cases. In Northeast Tennessee, 10 new deaths and 426 new cases were reported.