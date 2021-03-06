TDH: Net gain of 40 COVID-19 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee; no new deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported a net gain of 40 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 65 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Saturday.

Forty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported in the seven-county region of Northeast Tennessee; however, Greene County reported two fewer cases than it did on Friday, bringing Saturday’s net total to 40 cases.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 782,206 as of March 6, 2021 including 11,543 deaths, 778 current hospitalizations and 756,793 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 5.76%.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,312 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 782,206 cases.

The health department also reported nine new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,543 deaths.

Current hospitalizations are at 778, down by 39 on Friday.

Health officials reported 1,319 new recoveries and a total of 756,793 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Carter County

Total cases: 5,998

Inactive/recovered: 5,764 (0)

Deaths: 155 (0)

Active cases: 79 (+2)

New cases: 2

Greene County

Total cases: 7,315

Inactive/recovered: 7,107 (0)

Deaths: 145 (0)

Active cases: 63 (-2)

New cases: -2

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,295

Inactive/recovered: 5,078 (+19)

Deaths: 98 (0)

Active cases: 119 (-2)

New cases: 17

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,175

Inactive/recovered: 2,117 (+8)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 20 (-6)

New cases: 2

Sullivan County

Total cases: 14,499

Inactive/recovered: 13,915 (+23)

Deaths: 275 (0)

Active cases: 309 (-13)

New cases: 10

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,821

Inactive/recovered: 1,741 (+3)

Deaths: 47 (0)

Active cases: 33 (+2)

New cases: 5

Washington County

Total cases: 12,840

Inactive/recovered: 12,432 (+12)

Deaths: 234 (0)

Active cases: 174 (-6)

New cases: 6