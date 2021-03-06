TDH: Net gain of 40 COVID-19 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee; no new deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported a net gain of 40 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 65 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Saturday.
Forty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported in the seven-county region of Northeast Tennessee; however, Greene County reported two fewer cases than it did on Friday, bringing Saturday’s net total to 40 cases.
COVID-19 in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,312 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 782,206 cases.
The health department also reported nine new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,543 deaths.
Current hospitalizations are at 778, down by 39 on Friday.
Health officials reported 1,319 new recoveries and a total of 756,793 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Carter County
Total cases: 5,998
Inactive/recovered: 5,764 (0)
Deaths: 155 (0)
Active cases: 79 (+2)
New cases: 2
Greene County
Total cases: 7,315
Inactive/recovered: 7,107 (0)
Deaths: 145 (0)
Active cases: 63 (-2)
New cases: -2
Hawkins County
Total cases: 5,295
Inactive/recovered: 5,078 (+19)
Deaths: 98 (0)
Active cases: 119 (-2)
New cases: 17
Johnson County
Total cases: 2,175
Inactive/recovered: 2,117 (+8)
Deaths: 38 (0)
Active cases: 20 (-6)
New cases: 2
Sullivan County
Total cases: 14,499
Inactive/recovered: 13,915 (+23)
Deaths: 275 (0)
Active cases: 309 (-13)
New cases: 10
Unicoi County
Total cases: 1,821
Inactive/recovered: 1,741 (+3)
Deaths: 47 (0)
Active cases: 33 (+2)
New cases: 5
Washington County
Total cases: 12,840
Inactive/recovered: 12,432 (+12)
Deaths: 234 (0)
Active cases: 174 (-6)
New cases: 6