TDH: More than 1,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 86,117 confirmed cases and 870 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, an increase of 2,570 total cases since Wednesday.

The health department also announced 891 confirmed deaths, 4,016 hospitalizations, and 51,661 recoveries. Nearly 1.3 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Wednesday, TDH reported 83,582 confirmed cases and 855 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 86,987 as of July 23, 2020 including 925 deaths, 4,016 hospitalizations and 51,661 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/KTlrceIZ4O — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 23, 2020

Thursday, TDH reported 95 new cases in our area: 32 in Sullivan County, 25 in Carter County, 21 in Washington County, seven in Hawkins County, six in Greene County, and two each in Johnson and Unicoi counties.

Thirty-nine new recoveries were reported, 31 of which were in Sullivan County.

No new deaths were reported in our area.

There are now more than 1,000 active cases of COVID-19 in northeast Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/UX1gi351an — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) July 23, 2020

There are currently 1,005 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 949 active cases on Wednesday based on TDH data.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 250 cases / 2 deaths / 64 recoveries

Greene — 243 cases / 4 deaths / 109 recoveries

Hawkins — 162 cases / 2 deaths / 61 recoveries

Johnson — 54 cases / 38 recoveries

Sullivan — 489 cases / 6 deaths / 279 recoveries

Unicoi — 77 cases / 57 recoveries

Washington — 523 cases / 171 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 184

Greene – 130

Hawkins – 99

Johnson – 16

Sullivan – 204

Unicoi – 20

Washington – 352

I still don't know what's going on with yesterday's numbers, but today's seem to be correct.



No new deaths reported in NETN counties. Here are the total number of deaths, recoveries and active infections. pic.twitter.com/H0zRzRdmKE — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) July 23, 2020

