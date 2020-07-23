TDH: More than 1,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 86,117 confirmed cases and 870 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, an increase of 2,570 total cases since Wednesday.
The health department also announced 891 confirmed deaths, 4,016 hospitalizations, and 51,661 recoveries. Nearly 1.3 million coronavirus tests have been administered.
On Wednesday, TDH reported 83,582 confirmed cases and 855 confirmed deaths.
Thursday, TDH reported 95 new cases in our area: 32 in Sullivan County, 25 in Carter County, 21 in Washington County, seven in Hawkins County, six in Greene County, and two each in Johnson and Unicoi counties.
Thirty-nine new recoveries were reported, 31 of which were in Sullivan County.
No new deaths were reported in our area.
There are currently 1,005 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 949 active cases on Wednesday based on TDH data.
The following data was reported in local counties:
Carter — 250 cases / 2 deaths / 64 recoveries
Greene — 243 cases / 4 deaths / 109 recoveries
Hawkins — 162 cases / 2 deaths / 61 recoveries
Johnson — 54 cases / 38 recoveries
Sullivan — 489 cases / 6 deaths / 279 recoveries
Unicoi — 77 cases / 57 recoveries
Washington — 523 cases / 171 recoveries
Active cases by county:
Carter – 184
Greene – 130
Hawkins – 99
Johnson – 16
Sullivan – 204
Unicoi – 20
Washington – 352
