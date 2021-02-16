TDH makes changes to COVID-19 Vaccination Plan: Pregnant women moved to phase 1c

TENNESSEE (WJHL) – In a Tuesday COVID-19 update media briefing, Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey announced that several changes have been made to the state’s vaccination plan.

Some of the changes announced include language and sign language interpreters who work in healthcare have been moved up to phase 1a2; air traffic control and air cargo workers have been moved up to phase 1b; pregnant women have been moved up to phase 1c; and overnight camp staff have been moved up to phase 3.

“As you know, the current vaccines on the market have not officially completed their clinical trials for pregnant women. However, there have been tens of thousands of pregnant women that have been in these vaccine trials and it does appear to be safe, when the benefits outweigh the risk,” Dr. Piercey said during the call.

In a press release following the media call, TDH officials said that pregnant women are at increased risk for hospitalization and death due to COVID-19.

Pregnant women may choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Phase 1c, along with others with high-risk health conditions, the release detailed. They are encouraged to talk with their health care providers to help them make informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccination.

All Northeast Tennessee counties are currently in phase 1b of vaccine distribution, according to TDH data. According to the release, phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan includes operations personnel of first responder agencies along with teachers and staff members of schools and child care facilities.

Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, according to Dr. Piercey, prioritizes those most at risk of illness and death from COVID-19. The state will continue to move through phases of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan as vaccine supplies increase.

