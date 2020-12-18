TDH launches COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, pushes back daily case updates to 6 p.m.

FILE – Registered nurse Allison Miller administers one of the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations at UW Medicine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Seattle. Several states have been told to expect far fewer doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, but the reason remains a mystery as the company said Thursday, Dec. 17, that its production expectations remain unchanged.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health announced on Friday that it is launching a new dashboard to provide data on COVID-19 vaccinations in the state.

The vaccination dashboard is active as of the evening of Friday, December 18 and will be updated each Tuesday and Friday, according to TDH.

The new dashboard will inform Tennesseans as to how many total vaccinations have been reported. It will also include a breakdown of vaccinations in the last day and last week.

Visitors to the dashboard can also see a percentage of each county’s population that has received the vaccine.

“We are eager to offer this tool to track our progress in implementing Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan and making this important preventive measure available to Tennesseans in every county of our state,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey.

The new dashboard can be viewed by clicking here.

TDH also announced the daily updates to COVID-19 cases in Tennessee will now be released by 6 p.m. Eastern time starting Friday.

You can see those daily case updates by clicking here.