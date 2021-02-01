TDH: Johnson County Health Dept. to begin vaccinating residents in Phase 1b, ages 70 and up

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, a health care professional prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Sundya, Jan. 31, 2021, that Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers. It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health announced on Monday, February 1 that the Johnson County Health Department is booking appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for residents ages 70 and older.

According to TDH, people in Phase 1b of the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan are also eligible to make an appointment to be vaccinated.

To register for vaccinations, click here.

For people who do not have internet access, TDH recommends Johnson County residents call the Northeast Region Vaccine Registration Line at 423-979-4689. That line is available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

To view the state’s vaccination plan and find out which phase of the plan you fall in, click here.