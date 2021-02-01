TDH: Johnson County Health Dept. to begin vaccinating residents in Phase 1b, ages 70 and up

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health announced on Monday, February 1 that the Johnson County Health Department is booking appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for residents ages 70 and older.
According to TDH, people in Phase 1b of the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan are also eligible to make an appointment to be vaccinated.
To register for vaccinations, click here.
For people who do not have internet access, TDH recommends Johnson County residents call the Northeast Region Vaccine Registration Line at 423-979-4689. That line is available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
To view the state’s vaccination plan and find out which phase of the plan you fall in, click here.