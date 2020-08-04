TDH: Johnson County Health Dept. changes COVID-19 testing hours starting Thursday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County Health Department will modify its COVID-19 testing hours starting Thursday, August 6.
According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Health, the health department will change its hours of testing to 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Testing at the Johnson County Health Department is based on capacity and staffing and test kit availability.
The release says anyone with questions should call the health department at 423-727-9731.
The Johnson County Health Department is located at 715 West Main Street, Mountain City, TN.
