TDH: Health departments in Northeast Tenn., COVID-19 testing sites to be closed for Veterans Day

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman in Madrid, on Thursday while testing for potential coronavirus cases. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Local health departments in Tennessee will be closed Wednesday, November 11 in observation of Veterans Day.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, all health department in the Northeast Tennessee public health region will be honoring the holiday.

Those health departments include the following counties and offices:

  • Carter
  • Greene
  • Hancock
  • Hawkins/Church Hill
  • Hawkins/Rogersville
  • Johnson
  • Unicoi
  • Washington
  • Johnson City regional office

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites and health department services will resume on Thursday, November 12, according to TDH.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss