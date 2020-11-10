TDH: Health departments in Northeast Tenn., COVID-19 testing sites to be closed for Veterans Day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Local health departments in Tennessee will be closed Wednesday, November 11 in observation of Veterans Day.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, all health department in the Northeast Tennessee public health region will be honoring the holiday.
Those health departments include the following counties and offices:
- Carter
- Greene
- Hancock
- Hawkins/Church Hill
- Hawkins/Rogersville
- Johnson
- Unicoi
- Washington
- Johnson City regional office
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites and health department services will resume on Thursday, November 12, according to TDH.