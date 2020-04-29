TDH: Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing available in Carter and Unicoi counties this weekend

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health has announced free COVID-19 testing will be available in both Carter and Unicoi County this weekend.
According to TDH, drive-thru testing will be held at Hampton High School on Saturday, May 2 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Hampton High School is located at 766 1st Avenue, Hampton, Tennessee.
On Sunday, May 3, the free drive-thru testing will be held at Unicoi County High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Unicoi County High School is located at 700 Mohawk Drive in Erwin, Tennessee.
If you have any questions regarding the testing, call the Northeast Regional Health Department at 423-979-4689
