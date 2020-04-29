TDH: Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing available in Carter and Unicoi counties this weekend

Health workers collect a specimen at a drive-thru testing and screening facility for the coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, April 6, 2020. Authorities in Pakistan’s Sindh province established the first ever drive-thru coronavirus testing facility in Pakistan as part of to control the spread of pandemic coronavirus in the province. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health has announced free COVID-19 testing will be available in both Carter and Unicoi County this weekend.

According to TDH, drive-thru testing will be held at Hampton High School on Saturday, May 2 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Hampton High School is located at 766 1st Avenue, Hampton, Tennessee.

On Sunday, May 3, the free drive-thru testing will be held at Unicoi County High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Unicoi County High School is located at 700 Mohawk Drive in Erwin, Tennessee.

If you have any questions regarding the testing, call the Northeast Regional Health Department at 423-979-4689

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.