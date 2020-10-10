TDH: Free COVID-19 testing in Morristown Saturday afternoon

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event in Morristown Saturday afternoon.

Starting at 2 p.m., those wishing to get tested for the coronavirus in Morristown may go to 1021 S. Cumberland St. for a test.

Free COVID-19 testing this afternoon in Morristown. Open to public. No appointment necessary. No symptoms required. Remain in your vehicle. pic.twitter.com/oMytTC3Cqs — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 10, 2020

No appointment is required, according to a social media post by TDH. You also do not need to show symptoms to qualify for a test.

Officials ask those wishing to get tested to remain in their vehicles once they reach the testing location.