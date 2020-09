TDH: Five more deaths due to COVID-19 reported in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 165,922 confirmed cases and 4,969 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The health department also announced 1,923 confirmed deaths, 805 current hospitalizations, and 154,947 recovered or inactive cases. More than 2.4 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Friday, TDH reported 165,009 confirmed cases and 1,957 confirmed deaths.

The following data were reported in local counties on Saturday:

Carter County

Total cases: 1,045

Inactive/recovered: 926

Deaths: 26 (one new death)

Active cases: 93

Greene County

Total cases: 976

Inactive/recovered: 849

Deaths: 28

Active cases: 99

Hawkins County

Total cases: 712

Inactive/recovered: 668

Deaths: 14 (one new death)

Active cases: 30

Johnson County

Total cases: 533

Inactive/recovered: 423

Deaths: 2

Active cases: 108

Sullivan County

Total cases: 1,935

Inactive/recovered: 1,735

Deaths: 31 (one new death)

Active cases: 169

Unicoi County

Total cases: 251

Inactive/recovered: 226

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 24

Washington County

Total cases: 1,944

Inactive/recovered: 1,728

Deaths: 24 (two new deaths)

Active cases: 192

There were five more deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee’s regional counties: one in Carter, one in Hawkins, one in Sullivan, and two in Washington County, TN.