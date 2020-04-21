TDH: Drive-thru COVID-19 testing available in Greene, Hawkins County this weekend

FILE: Free COVID-19 tests will be handled by the Tennessee Department of Health nurses and National Guard medics.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennesseans wishing to be tested for coronavirus can do so at drive-thru testing sites in Green and Hawkins County on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

According to a release from TDH, the Greene County Health Department will be hosting a free COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Site at the Greene County Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 25.

The street address of the fairgrounds is 123 Fairgrounds Circle, Greeneville, TN.

TDH also reports the Hawkins County Health Department will be hosting a free COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Site at Volunteer High School on Sunday, April 26.

The street address of the high school is 1050 Volunteer Street, Church Hill, TN.

Both testing sites will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on their respective days.

TDH says nasal swabs will be taken at the sites by nurses or National Guard medics.

Results may be available within 72 hours depending on the volume of tests, according to TDH.

You can find more information on testing by clicking here.

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.