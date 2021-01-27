TDH: COVID-19 vaccines available for people 75 and older in Hawkins County

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Residents of Hawkins County ages 75 and older can begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

A Wednesday release from TDH states health departments in both Rogersville and Church Hill have vaccine availability for residents meeting the age requirements.

To register for a vaccination, click here.

Anyone who does not have internet access may call the registration line at 423-979-4689 for assistance. The registration line is available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The vaccines available require two doses, but the health department will contact individuals who have already received their first dose. TDH says there is no need to register for the second dose.