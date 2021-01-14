TDH: COVID-19 vaccinations offered by appointment to Northeast Tennesseans in multiple phases

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The COVID-19 vaccine will now be available for more Northeast Tennesseans by online appointments.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Health, county health departments in the Northeast Region are booking appointments for residents in the following phases:

Phase 1a1

Phase 1a2

Phase 1b

People ages 75 and older

Those wishing to register for the vaccine can do so online by clicking here.

Individuals in Northeast Tennessee counties can find out if they fall into the above phases by clicking here.

If you have already registered for the vaccine, there is no need to re-register, according to TDH.

You can read the full TDH release below: